Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $4.95. Veradigm shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 5,316 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Veradigm Stock Performance
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
