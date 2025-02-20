VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.320-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
VICI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
