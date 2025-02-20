VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.320-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

VICI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

