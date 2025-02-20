Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, publishing, distribution, or monetization of video games. These stocks can be influenced by various factors such as game releases, industry trends, and consumer spending habits. Investors may buy or sell video game stocks to potentially profit from the growth and success of the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.76. 1,454,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $215.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Recommended Stories