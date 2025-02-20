Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 774,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,141,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

