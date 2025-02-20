Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 73,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 251,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on VGZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,006,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 63,577 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

