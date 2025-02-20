Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.77 and last traded at $168.40. 1,677,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,974,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Vistra Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

