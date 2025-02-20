Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IAE opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
