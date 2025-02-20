Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $834.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

