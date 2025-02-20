Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.
Watsco Stock Performance
NYSE:WSO opened at $511.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco has a 1 year low of $373.33 and a 1 year high of $571.41.
Watsco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 81.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
