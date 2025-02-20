Wealth Alliance Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

