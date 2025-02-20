Wealth Alliance Has $1.31 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $608.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.88.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

