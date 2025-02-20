Wealth Alliance Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,757 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $149.64 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.