Wealth Alliance Has $3.32 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:PMAR opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $795.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

