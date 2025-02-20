Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 270,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

