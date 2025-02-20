Wealth Alliance Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,688 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

