Wealth Alliance Sells 1,525 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,000 shares of company stock worth $67,945,181. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $107.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 832.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

