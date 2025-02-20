Wealth Alliance Sells 49,914 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $22,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after buying an additional 1,535,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

