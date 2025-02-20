WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

