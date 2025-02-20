WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 4,349 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.59 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

