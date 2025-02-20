WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

