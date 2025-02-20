WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,385.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
