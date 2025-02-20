WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.