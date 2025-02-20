WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.72 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.