WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $210.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $118.13 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

