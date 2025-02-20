WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 100,667 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 156.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,667 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after buying an additional 3,286,917 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

