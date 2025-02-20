WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.