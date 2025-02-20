WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 583,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 56,344 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

