WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 9.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.52 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

