Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QuinStreet (QNST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) recently:

2/10/2025 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2025 – QuinStreet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – QuinStreet had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – QuinStreet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

1/14/2025 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2025 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

QuinStreet Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of QNST stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 241,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.06. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $68,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,229. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,516 shares of company stock valued at $676,520. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after acquiring an additional 617,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

