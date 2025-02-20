Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Insmed (INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2025 – Insmed had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/19/2025 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,487.70. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,135 shares of company stock valued at $38,409,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

