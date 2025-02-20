Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $217.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $199.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

2/7/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Expedia Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $208.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.14. 1,461,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $670,565,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after buying an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $439,808,000 after buying an additional 150,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

