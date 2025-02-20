Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $150.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Shares of TOL opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $106,428,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $111,562,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

