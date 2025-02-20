Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $79,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.79.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

