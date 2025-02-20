Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 244,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,257. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.