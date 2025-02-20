Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:HIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 244,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,257. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
