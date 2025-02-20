Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.