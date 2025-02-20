Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:IGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
