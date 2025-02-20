What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Aspen Aerogels Q3 Earnings?

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $682.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 2.14. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

