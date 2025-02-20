What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for PRDO Q1 Earnings?

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 5.9 %

PRDO opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $47,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,374,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after buying an additional 352,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 275,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after buying an additional 241,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.