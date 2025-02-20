What is Cormark’s Estimate for WRN FY2024 Earnings?

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Western Copper & Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper & Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper & Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Copper & Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Western Copper & Gold has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

