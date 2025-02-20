What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for KGEI FY2024 Earnings?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $327.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.02. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGEI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,067 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.