What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Kadant Q1 Earnings?

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant Stock Down 0.9 %

Kadant stock opened at $395.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.30. Kadant has a 52 week low of $249.51 and a 52 week high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,292,000 after purchasing an additional 243,267 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,595,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.