Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,800 ($72.98) price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded up GBX 126.55 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,526.55 ($69.54). 2,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 3,040 ($38.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,660 ($71.22). The stock has a market cap of £31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,882.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,814.90.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.