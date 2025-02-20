Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,800 ($72.98) price target on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of WPM stock traded up GBX 126.55 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,526.55 ($69.54). 2,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 3,040 ($38.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,660 ($71.22). The stock has a market cap of £31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,882.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,814.90.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
