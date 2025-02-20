William Lewis Sells 18,750 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 6th, William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $6,419,415.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,461,375.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, William Lewis sold 31,805 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $2,232,074.90.
- On Friday, January 10th, William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $188,686.08.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 8,218 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $542,552.36.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50.
Insmed stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,492. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Insmed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,322,000.
Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
