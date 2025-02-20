Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

WIX traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.29. 211,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

