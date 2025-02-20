World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre Sells 2,000 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,030.26. This represents a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

