World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Zacks reports. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of World Kinect stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 1,317,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. World Kinect has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

