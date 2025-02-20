Xiaobin Wu Sells 30,654 Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $7,379,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total transaction of $5,105,568.69.

Beigene Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ONC traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.20. 758,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,999. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

