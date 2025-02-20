XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 407.70 ($5.13), with a volume of 5808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.05) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.47) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £830.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

Further Reading

