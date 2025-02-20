YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Announces $1.12 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.1203 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FIVY stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. 18,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,850. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15.

