Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 142,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 157,966 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 0.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Youdao had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Youdao by 13,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Youdao by 754.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

