Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

ARM Stock Down 3.7 %

ARM opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.57. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

